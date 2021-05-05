Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37.

WCP stock opened at C$5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.45 and a 12-month high of C$6.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.76.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.10.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

