Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Insider Sells 1,865 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ARE stock opened at $180.92 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $181.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $3,561,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after acquiring an additional 76,385 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 391,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.