Insider Selling: Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Checkit plc (LON:CKT) insider John Frederick Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Checkit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £12,600 ($16,461.98).

Shares of LON:CKT opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Wednesday. Checkit plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.45 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of £39.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services that supports human work and automated monitoring in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

