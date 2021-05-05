Insider Selling: CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Sells 1,062 Shares of Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSGP opened at $850.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $864.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $875.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $604.96 and a 12-month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after buying an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 975.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 654.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

