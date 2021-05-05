Insider Selling: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $43,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

