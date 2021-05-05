Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells 9,907 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $350,014.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,208.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $999,807.27.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,211. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Enova International by 339.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 215,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enova International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 47,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Enova International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Enova International by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 63,197 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

