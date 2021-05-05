Insider Selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,731,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,290,312.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $74,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $359,283.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $694,716.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $164,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $889,103.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $1,024,754.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

GTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

