Insider Selling: Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Sells 1,975 Shares of Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Margo Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50.

GRUB opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grubhub from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Grubhub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

