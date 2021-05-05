Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JBT traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 70,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,056. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average of $122.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $102,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

