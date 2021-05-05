Insider Selling: M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Insider Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MHO opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

