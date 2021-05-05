Insider Selling: M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Insider Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE MHO opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
