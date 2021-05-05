Insider Selling: Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Director Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SUI traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.48. 357,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $168.24.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,726,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,532,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after purchasing an additional 678,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.