Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. 1,164,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,615. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Switch by 109.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Switch by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Switch by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist started coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

