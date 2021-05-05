Insider Selling: Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

