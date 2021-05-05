Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $121.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.