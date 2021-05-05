Insight 2811 Inc. Reduces Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Coca-Cola European Partners makes up about 0.3% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.89. 5,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,719. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

