Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 61 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IWO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.95. 8,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

