Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after buying an additional 578,156 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,958,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5,474.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after buying an additional 167,857 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $226.53 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.84 and its 200-day moving average is $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

