Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.36

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $140.36 and last traded at $138.03, with a volume of 1648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.59.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.53.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 260,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,304,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 221,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,722,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

