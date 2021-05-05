Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,900 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 853,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 54.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 1.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Integer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of ITGR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.04. 1,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,582. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

