Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the chip maker on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Intel has raised its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Intel has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intel to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

