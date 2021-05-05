Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $114.54 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

