Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of ICE opened at $114.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average is $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.