International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,600 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 342,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of ICAGY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. 513,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,941. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.