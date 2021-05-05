Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$35.50 to C$37.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intertape Polymer Group traded as high as C$31.66 and last traded at C$31.64, with a volume of 31556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.25.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.63.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.25.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.8599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

