Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $848.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $783.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.70, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $501.13 and a 12 month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $512,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 495 shares in the company, valued at $387,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,780 shares of company stock worth $26,987,343 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.