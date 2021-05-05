Invesco Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE VBF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,229. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

