Invesco Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
NYSE VBF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,229. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $21.78.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.