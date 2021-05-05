Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:VTA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

In other Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $77,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 114,902 shares of company stock worth $1,264,431 over the last three months.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

