Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE IHIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. 52,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,554. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
