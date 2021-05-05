Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. 22,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,457. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

