Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. 22,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,457. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
