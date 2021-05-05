Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.0% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $330.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,886,668. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

