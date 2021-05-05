Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of RWJ stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $117.26. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,541. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $125.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29.

