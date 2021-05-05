InvestDigital (IDT) Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $261,700.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 795,667,679 coins and its circulating supply is 117,059,426 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

