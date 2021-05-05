Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ: MREO) recently:

5/5/2021 – Mereo BioPharma Group is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Mereo BioPharma Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

4/22/2021 – Mereo BioPharma Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

4/15/2021 – Mereo BioPharma Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

4/9/2021 – Mereo BioPharma Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

4/8/2021 – Mereo BioPharma Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

4/5/2021 – Mereo BioPharma Group is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $236.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

