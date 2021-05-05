Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYX stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.95. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $104.40.

