Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $235.06. 16,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,086. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $152.40 and a 1-year high of $238.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.46.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.