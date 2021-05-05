Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 26,097 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,280% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,891 call options.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw cut their price objective on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In related news, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Athenex by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Athenex by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Athenex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Athenex by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATNX traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 4,153,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Athenex has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $465.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.53 million. Analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

