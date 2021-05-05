Investors Research Corp Buys 1,850 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Triumph Group worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 76,501 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 104,915 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 172,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Triumph Group by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,636. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $882.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

