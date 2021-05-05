Investors Research Corp Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.18. 76,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,965,326. The firm has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.