Investors Research Corp Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

JCI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,313. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

