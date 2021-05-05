Investors Research Corp Lowers Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

