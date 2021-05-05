Investors Research Corp Sells 217 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. 12,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,882. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,970.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

