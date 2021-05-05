Investors Research Corp Sells 500 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co boosted its position in PPL by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 16.9% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $13,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

