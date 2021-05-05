Investors Research Corp Sells 512 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 69,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 59,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946,604. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

