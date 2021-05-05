Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NVTA opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.