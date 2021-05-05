IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $260.00 at Truist Securities

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.18.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $232.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average of $185.71. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $128.52 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,287,000 after purchasing an additional 352,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.