iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 802,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.92.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after buying an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $91,506,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

