iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 802,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.92.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
