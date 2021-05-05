iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.76. 11,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. iRobot has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

