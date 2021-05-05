Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

