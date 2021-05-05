iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93.

