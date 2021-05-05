iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 6.6% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,601,000 after buying an additional 10,476,013 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,087 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,928.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,829,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.97. 2,879,125 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

